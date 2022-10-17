Shanaya Kapoor wishes Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday with family pic: 'I love you dad'

Actor Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from father Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday bash. Sanjay turned 60 on Monday. Shanaya also penned a warm note for him along with their family picture featuring Maheep Kapoor and younger brother Jahaan Kapoor. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pics to wish uncle Sanjay Kapoor on 60th birthday)

She posted multiple pictures from Sanjay's family celebration. In them, she can be seen wearing a white dress with green heels. Her dad wore a printed blue T-shirt with dark blue coat and jeans. He finished off his birthday look with sunglasses. In the family picture, Jehaan opted for a casual look in denim jacket with white T-shirt and pants. Maheep wore a printed floral jumpsuit with dark sunglasses as all of them posed at an eatery in Dubai.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor wrote for Sanjay, “I love you dad (white heart emoji) happy 60th birthday (white heart emojis). ” Actor Siddhanth Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday @sanjaykapoor2500, 60? How?? You look 45 max (laughing and hug emojis) and Aadar Jain wrote, “Happy 60th Sanjay Mamu.” Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post.

One of the fans wrote, “Kapoors grow forever young genes like weed." One of her fans commented, “Cannot wait to see you in movies now.” Another fan wrote, “Lovely.” Other fan commented, “Happy birthday Sanjay sir!! God bless you.” Many fans extended warm wishes for Sanjay and dropped heart and cake emojis. Meanwhile, Maheep also shared a few more pictures from the day. One of them also featured Sanjay's big white birthday cake. It read, “60 great years happy birthday Sanjay.”

Sanjay got married to Maheep in 1997. The couple has two children--Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

Shanaya began her Bollywood career as an assistant director for cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. She will make her acting debut with Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. She will start filming for the movie next year. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, under Karan Johar's banner.

In March, she announced the news of her first film on her Instagram account and unveiled her first look. She wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love.”

