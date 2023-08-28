Sunny Deol says he's focusing on only acting now: ‘I am not going to produce because I go bankrupt’

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol says he's done with producing and directing. In a new interview with BBC Asian Network, Sunny said that every time he produces a movie, he goes “bankrupt.” He attributed his decision to the changing dynamics of film production and his inability to wear too many hats. (Also Read: Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 being called ‘anti-Pakistan’)

Sunny quits film production

Sunny Deol says he's done with producing and directing(AFP)

“The world has become very difficult. Years back, I could control things because distribution was normal. They were people we interacted with. There was a connection. Ever since the corporates have come in, there's nothing. For an individual to stand tall over there, it's difficult. You have to do your PR, run around, and they won't give you your number of theatres. They don't want individuals to be there. I had a tough time with my films in this past decade. You're trying to do a certain kind of cinema, but you (don't get the backing)," Sunny said in the interview.

He added that he's happy being just an actor now. “That's what I came in for. I became a producer, a director, wearing too many hats. A man can only do one job. So I said, ‘Throw everything away, just become an actor.’ So that's what I want to do now. Do as many films as I can as an actor,” Sunny said.

Sunny as a producer

Sunny's father and actor Dharmendra founded their production house Vijayta Films with Sunny's acting debut, Rahul Rawail's 1983 romantic action film Betaab. They also bankrolled Rajkumar Santoshi's 1990 blockbuster action film Ghayal, also starring Sunny, and Bobby Deol's acting debut, Rajkumar Santoshi's 1995 romantic film Barsaat.

Sunny then took charge of the production house with his 1999 directorial debut Dillagi. Subsequently, he produced his 2001 action thriller Indian, Bobby's 2002 historical 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, cousin Abhay Deol's acting debut, Imtiaz Ali's 2005 directorial debut Socha Na Tha, Anil Sharma's 2007 family drama Apne, Sunny's 2016 directorial Ghayal Once Again, the 2018 family comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and most recently, his elder son Karan Deol's 2019 acting debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, also directed by Sunny.

His new blockbuster film Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios.

