Gadar 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's film continues to soar in India, mints ₹17 crore on third Sunday
Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel was seen as Sakeena.
Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has been making and breaking new records since its release. The film has now earned ₹17 crore on the 17th day of its release, as per Sacnilk.com. It is slowly inching towards entering the ₹500 crore club. (Also Read | Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 being called ‘anti-Pakistan’: Don’t take this film so seriously)
Gadar 2 box office collection
The week one collection of the film is ₹284.63 crore while the week two collection stands at ₹134.47 crore. On its third Sunday, the film has earned ₹17 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 has so far earned minted ₹456.95 crore.
On Saturday, Gadar 2 became the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “Crosses KGF 2, NEXT BAAHUBALI 2… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz.”
Sunny earlier spoke about Gadar 2
Gadar 2 has already entered the ₹400 crore club. Recently, Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude by recording a video while on a flight. He took to his Instagram and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said, “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”
All about Gadar 2
Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.
A special screening of the film was recently hosted by the team in the New Parliament House for the Lok Sabha members. The first screening of Gadar 2 started today on August 25 and continued for three days. There were five shows every day.
- Topics
- Sunny Deol
- Anil Sharma
- Ameesha Patel