News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 being called ‘anti-Pakistan’: Don’t take this film so seriously

Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 being called ‘anti-Pakistan’: Don’t take this film so seriously

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 27, 2023 02:02 PM IST

In a new interview, Sunny Deol spoke about Gadar 2 and said that cinema is meant to entertain the audience, so a certain ‘exaggeration’ is required.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has emerged as a blockbuster since its release on August 11. In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, when Sunny Deol was asked about his opinion on the criticism that Gadar 2 is an ‘anti-Pakistan’ film, the actor said not to take the film too seriously, and called the claims a 'political thing.' (Also read: Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers: ‘They should at least have the etiquette’)

Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh in Gadar 2.
Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

What Sunny Deol said

In the interview with BBC Asian Network, Sunny was asked to comment on the criticism that Gadar 2 is an anti-Pakistan film. The actor said, "See, it's basically a political thing mostly. It's not actually the people, genuine people, because at end of the day, it's all humanity there. Whether it's here or there (Pakistan), everyone's together. And even you'll see that throughout the film (Gadar 2), I never run anybody down, because I don't believe in running people down or anything and Tara Singh (his character in Gadar 2) is not that kind of a person."

On the politics of Gadar 2

When Sunny was further told about the release of Gadar 2 during a 'politically tense climate' and asked to comment on the imagery of the antagonist (a Pakistani) in the film, the actor said, "We all want peace, you know, and nobody wants all this thing to happen. But it's high time the politicians started seeing the world not from [the point of view of votes] because everybody does it for the sake of votes… Don't take this film so seriously... cinema comes in for entertainment. It's not coming from any other point of view. And then obviously, there's an exaggeration in cinema because that's how you want the characters to be. If they're not exaggerated, you don't enjoy it. Because if a person is bad, you want to say no, he is bad. If a person is good, you want to see the person good. And that's a certain sector of cinema."

Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma and sees the original cast Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. Set in 1971, the film follows Tara Singh as he crosses the border in an attempt to rescue his son, who has been held captive in Pakistan. It has collected 438.7 crore at the box office so far.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out