Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 being called ‘anti-Pakistan’: Don’t take this film so seriously

What Sunny Deol said

In the interview with BBC Asian Network, Sunny was asked to comment on the criticism that Gadar 2 is an anti-Pakistan film. The actor said, "See, it's basically a political thing mostly. It's not actually the people, genuine people, because at end of the day, it's all humanity there. Whether it's here or there (Pakistan), everyone's together. And even you'll see that throughout the film (Gadar 2), I never run anybody down, because I don't believe in running people down or anything and Tara Singh (his character in Gadar 2) is not that kind of a person."

On the politics of Gadar 2

When Sunny was further told about the release of Gadar 2 during a 'politically tense climate' and asked to comment on the imagery of the antagonist (a Pakistani) in the film, the actor said, "We all want peace, you know, and nobody wants all this thing to happen. But it's high time the politicians started seeing the world not from [the point of view of votes] because everybody does it for the sake of votes… Don't take this film so seriously... cinema comes in for entertainment. It's not coming from any other point of view. And then obviously, there's an exaggeration in cinema because that's how you want the characters to be. If they're not exaggerated, you don't enjoy it. Because if a person is bad, you want to say no, he is bad. If a person is good, you want to see the person good. And that's a certain sector of cinema."

Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma and sees the original cast Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. Set in 1971, the film follows Tara Singh as he crosses the border in an attempt to rescue his son, who has been held captive in Pakistan. It has collected ₹438.7 crore at the box office so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail