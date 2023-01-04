Sunny Deol lifts a cartwheel in his first look from Gadar 2, thrilled fans call it a goosebumps moment. Watch

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to reunite for their upcoming film Gadar 2 this year. While the film is slated for an early 2023 release, a teaser video featuring Sunny’s first look from the Anil Sharma directorial has been unveiled. It promises to bring back Sunny Deol in his rugged look from the 2001 film. Also read: Sunny Deol on Gadar 2: 'We mess things up while doing part 2, but I am confident about the film'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Zee Studios dropped a teaser of films lined up for this year, including Gadar 2. In it, a tough-looking, turban-clad Sunny Deol uproots a cartwheel during an action sequence. It immediately brings back the memories of his iconic scene and dialogue from the prequel where he lifted a handpump from the ground while fighting the baddies.

Sunny’s look from Gadar 1 has been retained, which might make the audience nostalgic. He is also seen shouting in the scene from the 50-second video. In Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Sunny appeared as Tara Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comment section. “Last glimpse of Gadar 2 Goosebumps.” “And there he comes Tara Singh in Pakistan full goosebumps,” added another one. Someone also predicted, “Gadar 2 will be a superhit and if it is as good as Gadar 1 it will be a Blockbuster.”

Gadar Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history of its time. Besides Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, it also starred Amrish Puri in a key role. The sequel, Gadar 2 is coming over two decades after the original which was a blockbuster. The sequel has been shot in different locations, including Lucknow.

Talking about Gadar 2, Anil Sharma told Hindustan Times in an interview, "We have worked with the same cast and characters Tara Singh (Sunny), Sakina (Amisha) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The story too has progressed 22 years ahead. My son (Utkarsh) has grown from a kid to a youngster so it’s a natural progression for everyone. For the new audience it will be a new film and for old timers it’s a sequel.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.