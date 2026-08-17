Sunny Deol revisits Darr feud with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him ‘colleague’ rather than friend: ‘Actors have insecurity'

Sunny Deol has often spoken about the tiff between him and Shah Rukh Khan during the shooting of their 1993 film Darr. The actors did not speak to each other for 16 years after their spat. In a recent interaction, Sunny has again spoken about the controversy and how insecurity among actors can often lead to uneasiness on set.

Did Sunny Deol call Shah Rukh Khan insecure?

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan had a spat on the sets of 1993 film Darr.

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Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Sunny shared, "I didn’t get mad at anyone else. I got mad at myself, and I tore off my jeans. At younger age, you have certain things and I am not an insecure person, I don’t have any insecurity, specially on set. But because many actors have insecurity and they do things which are absolutely unnecessary because we can only be the character we are, and we cannot be anything beyond that. But somehow quite a lot of actors feel very insecure. And because of this the vibes get messed up and things, go wrong."

When asked if he and Shah Rukh are friends, Sunny responded, "We were not enemies at that time also. By friends, I mean, we are all colleagues in the film industries. We are all colleagues in the film industry rather than friends."

What was the Darr controversy?

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{{^usCountry}} During the shooting of the film, Sunny Deol, who played protagonist and naval commando Sunil, had an argument with director Yash Chopra. Sunny strongly disagreed with a scene where the antagonist Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) manages to stab him face-to-face. The actor had argued that it defied logic for an elite commando character. Out of frustration during the argument, Sunny was so angry that he jammed his hands into his pockets and ripped his own jeans. Sunny was also unhappy with the sympathy that the narrative provided to Shah Rukh's villainous, obsessive stalker character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the shooting of the film, Sunny Deol, who played protagonist and naval commando Sunil, had an argument with director Yash Chopra. Sunny strongly disagreed with a scene where the antagonist Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) manages to stab him face-to-face. The actor had argued that it defied logic for an elite commando character. Out of frustration during the argument, Sunny was so angry that he jammed his hands into his pockets and ripped his own jeans. Sunny was also unhappy with the sympathy that the narrative provided to Shah Rukh's villainous, obsessive stalker character. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunny even vowed to never work with Yash Chopra again. Sunny famously said, "I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his words. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him.”

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Sunny and Shah Rukh's patch-up

The two officially ended their spat and their long-standing cold war when Shah Rukh called Sunny and congratulated him on the massive success of Gadar 2 in August 2023. In an interview with Zoom, Sunny spoke about patching things up with SRK and said, “Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it' and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted.”