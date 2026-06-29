Sunny Deol reveals he tried to make Damini 2 for years but then Ikka happened: ‘Uska kuch hua nahi’

Damini is still considered one of the best courtroom dramas made in Bollywood. The 1993 Bollywood classic remains legendary mainly for Sunny Deol's fiery performance, for which he also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. His iconic dialogue ‘tarikh pe tarikh’ is a hit with fans even to this day. But did you know that a sequel to the film was planned at some point? (Also read: Ikka trailer: Sunny Deol caught in a twisted murder case where he has to defend Akshaye Khanna in court. Watch)

What Sunny said

Sunny Deol in a still from Ikka (left) and in Damini.

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At the trailer launch event for his upcoming film Ikka, Sunny Deol revealed that he was planning to make Damini 2, but the project did not materialise. During the event, Sunny addressed the media and said he is not really into praising his own films, but he would not mind admitting that he loves courtroom dramas. He said, “Definitely, mujhe Damini ke baad mauka nahi mila aur jaise hi ye subject mere paas aaya main khush tha ki hum itna koshish kar rahe thhe Damini 2 karne ka, but Damini 2 ka toh kuch hua nahi (I had not got the chance to do courtroom drama after Damini and we really wanted to make Damini 2, but that did not materialise)…”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Lekin ye film mere paas ayi aur isme Akshaye [Khanna] hain… jinke saath maine Border ki thi (Then Ikka happened where I am working with Akshaye, with whom I had worked in Border before). It was the first film where we worked together. Bohot maza aaya tha aur iss film mein bhi bohot maza aya (We had enjoyed working together in that film, and did the same in this film too). I have known him for so many years, and wo mujhse jyaada aloof hain (he is more aloof than I am).” (laughs) About Ikka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Lekin ye film mere paas ayi aur isme Akshaye [Khanna] hain… jinke saath maine Border ki thi (Then Ikka happened where I am working with Akshaye, with whom I had worked in Border before). It was the first film where we worked together. Bohot maza aaya tha aur iss film mein bhi bohot maza aya (We had enjoyed working together in that film, and did the same in this film too). I have known him for so many years, and wo mujhse jyaada aloof hain (he is more aloof than I am).” (laughs) About Ikka {{/usCountry}}

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In Ikka, Sunny steps into the role of a lawyer once again. Ikka is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, who made the acclaimed film Maharaj. The trailer showed Sunny gearing up to fight a crucial case in court, very much reminiscent of his now iconic role in Damini. He fights in defence of Akshaye's character, a move that comes with its own consequences.

It is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Apart from Sunny and Akshaye, Ikka also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan. It premieres on Netflix on July 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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