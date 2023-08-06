Sunny Deol says nepotism debate is spread by frustrated people: ‘Kaunsi family hai jo nahi karta?’

Sunny Deol is awaiting the release of his next Gadar 2, in which he reprises his role as Tara Singh. In a new interview with Aaj Tak, when Sunny was asked about the nepotism debate, he said the entire debate is spread by frustrated people. He also added that there is nothing wrong if a father wants to do something for their child. (Also read: Sunny Deol prays at Golden Temple ahead of Gadar 2 release)

Sunny on following Dharmendra's footsteps

Sunny Deol with his father Dharmendra.

In the interview with Aaj Tak, when Sunny was asked what would he be doing if his father Dharmendra was not an actor, he said, “Pata nahi. Jaha bhi papa hote jo kar rahe hote, main wahi hota. (I don’t know, wherever my father would be working, maybe I too would be working there).” Sunny Deol made his debut in the 1983 romantic film Betaab.

Sunny on nepotism debate

When further asked to comment on the nepotism debate, he said, “I think ye sab woh log failate hai jo frustrated he. Aur ye nahi smajhte ki jo aadmi... ki agar baap apne bete ke liye kar raha hei na...kaunsi family hai jo nahi karta? Aur jo apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai, toh usme bura kya hai? Lekin kaamyab toh woh hoga jo khud apne aap... (The nepotism debate has been spread by frustrated people. One has to understand that in a family, the child follows what his father does. What’s wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for? But the child has to become successful by themselves)."

“My father could not get into me to make me an actor. I cannot get into my sons to make them an actor… Papa is such a big icon and I made my identity and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar,” he said.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol recently got married to longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. He made his debut as an actor with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) which tanked at the box office. The film was directed by Sunny Deol, and produced by the family banner, Vijayta Films.

Meanwhile Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma, and features Ameesha Patel and Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. Their 2001 film Gadar was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history at that time. The sequel comes over two decades after the original.

