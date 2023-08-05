Dharmendra reveals Jaya Bachchan's first photoshoot was at his house: 'I still call her Guddi'

Dharmendra has revealed that the location for Jaya Bachchan's first-ever photoshoot was his house. Dharmendra was speaking at a post-release event for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which features him as Jaya's onscreen husband. The duo first worked together in the film, Guddi. He also said that he continues to call her by the name 'Guddi' even today. (Also read: Dharmendra on Jaya Bachchan admitting she crushed on him while shooting Guddi) Dharamendra and Jaya feature together in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Dharmendra still calls Jaya 'Guddi

Director Karan Johar, gathered his cast - Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan - for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, success meet that took place in Mumbai earlier this week. Karan asked Dharmendra about Guddi and Jaya. The veteran actor then told him, "I still call her Guddi. Her photo session was at my house only. She used to be my fan, she used to tell me all the dialogues. Guddi is a fine actress. We still visit each other. Whenever we meet, it feels great. Voh Guddi hi hai meri. (For me, she will always be Guddi).”

Guddi featured Dharmendra as a Bollywood star and Jaya essayed the role of a young girl mesmerised by the star. Amitabh Bachchan also featured in a cameo role in the film that was directed and produced by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Jaya and Dharmendra

It is a well-known fact that Jaya was a huge fan of Dharmendra, when she worked with him on Guddi. She even referred to him as 'Greek God' when talking about the veteran actor on Koffee with Karan. “You know, when I saw him for the first time and I was introduced to him, there was a sofa like this... I went and hid behind it. I was so nervous! I didn't know what to do. There was this fantastic-looking man. I still remember what he was wearing -- white trousers and a white shirt and he looked like a Greek God," Jaya had said in a 2007 episode of the celebrity chat show.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings Jaya and Dharmendra back on screen together, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Karan Johar and released in theatres on July 28.

