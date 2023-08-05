Sunny Deol prays at Golden Temple ahead of Gadar 2 release

Sunny Deol visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday to seek blessings of the almighty before the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2. He was seen in a yellow kurta pyjama and an olive green turban, praying in the temple premises and posing with a few fans. Also read: Gadar 2 trailer: Sunny Deol smashes Pakistanis with a sledgehammer, stares at a handpump. Watch Sunny Deol offers prayers at Golden Temple.(PTI)

Sunny is a Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency. The actor is actively promoting Gadar 2 with co-star Ameesha Patel, who however wasn't seen with Sunny on Saturday. Gadar 2 was scheduled to clash with OMG 2 but Akshay Kumar has now postponed the film to a later date.

Sunny had visited a temple in Jaisalmer as well

Sunny had visited the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Wednesday. He was accompanied by BSF officials who look after the temple which is 120 kilometres from Jaisalmer. It is the same temple which had faced intense gunfire from Pakistan during the 1965 and the 1971 wars. The actor had reached there via helicopter.

Sunny Deol being felicitated by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on his visit to Tanot Mata temple.(ANI )

More about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma as an adult after he played the role of Tara Singh and Sakeena's son as a child actor in the first installment, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The 2001 film re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The trailer of Gadar 2 was also unveiled this week. Sharing it on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh (Tara Singh will once again incite rebellion for the sake of his family and country)! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer. Trailer is out now! #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se (Gadar 2 is coming to the big screen ahead of the Independence Day on August 11).”

The trailer once again showed Tara Singh and Sakeena's love story set amidst the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971 along with a glimpse of the iconic hand pump. Tara Singh goes all the way to Pakistan to save Charan Jeet Singh (Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army this time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON