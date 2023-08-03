Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Utkarsh Sharma helps Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle their romance. Watch

The song shows Sunny recreate his iconic hook step from the original song, along with Ameesha and Utkarsh. The video starts with Jeete requesting his father to buy him a motorbike. When Sunny unveils a new motorbike for his son at what looks like a festive event, the two go on to ride the bike, with Sunny breaking out into Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, much to Ameesha's surprise.

Jeete helps rekindle his parents' romance

In one segment of the song, Utkarsh Sharma's Jeete gets the lights to go out as Tara comes close to Sakina in the light of the bonfire. The two are seen rekindling their memorable romance from the 2001 cross-border action film. Jeete soon steps in and starts dancing, urging his parents to join in too.

In fact, Utkarsh is seen doing most of the heavylifting as far as dancing is concerned. Sakina is seen wearing a pink sari with heavy work and jewellery. Sunny is wearing a brown chequered blazer, mustard shirt and maroon turban.

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke was originally penned by the legendary late lyricist Anand Bakshi. It was originally composed by Uttam Singh, and has been recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. The song has been sung by the father-son duo of Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan, along with Mithoon.

About Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama original was set during the Partition of India. It created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The film starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. It revolves around Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina, a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

Gadar 2 is slated to release in cinemas on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON