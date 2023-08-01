August upcoming movies: OMG 2, Gadar 2, Heart of Stone, Dream Girl 2 to Jailer

OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jailer, Heart of Stone, and Dream Girl 2 among several other films will release in theatres and on OTT platforms in August. Fans and viewers can look forward to an interesting lineup of films this month. We have made a list of 10 films that will release across different platforms in August. (Also Read | OMG 2 song Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar attempts Lord Shiva's Tandava dance in perfect Sawan number) (L-R) Stills from OMG 2, Gadar 2, Heart of Stone, and Dream Girl 2.

See the list here:

1) OMG 2: The film is written and directed by Amit Rai, and will release on August 11 in theatres. OMG, 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gauta among others. It features Pankaj (Kanti Sharan Mudgal) as a devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva. The film is billed as a spiritual sequel of OMG – Oh My God which released in 2012. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, OMG 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films.

2) Gadar 2: Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film will release on August 11 in theatres. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma In the film, Sunny will reprise his role of Tara Singh and Ameesha as Sakeena. The trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971. Tara goes all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

3) Heart of Stone: The action thriller film will release on Netflix on August 11. Alia Bhatt will play the role of Keya Dhawan while Gal Gadot will essay the character of Rachel Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan. The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety. What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Rachel actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

4) Dream Girl 2: The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will be out on August 25. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, adding to the laughter journey is an ensemble of exceptionally talented actors, including the legendary Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. While Ayushmann will be seen as Pooja, Ananya will play the role of Pari. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019.

5) Ghoomer: Helmed by R Balki, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami will be seen in the upcoming sports drama. Ghoomer portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

6) Jailer: Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming Tamil film will hit the screens across the country on August 10. Jailer stars Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Sun Pictures is the production banner behind Jailer.

7) Bholaa Shankar: The upcoming action entertainer film, helmed by Meher Ramesh, stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Tamannaah is playing the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

8) Akelli: Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha as the main lead, Akelli is a soul-stirring tale of a girl who falls into the trap of a dangerous world, owing to her circumstances and her eventual struggle to escape. Akelli is helmed by Pranay Meshram and produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah. Akelli also stars Nishant Dahiya, Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous. It is all set to release on August 18.

9) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: Directed by Jeff Rowe, the film will release in theatres on August 4. The film stars Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Brady Noon, Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Seth Rogen, John Cena.

10) The Last Voyage of the Demeter: Helmed by Andre Ovredal, the film will release on August 11. The Last Voyage of the Demeter features Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, and Chris Walley.

