Sunny Deol says playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana is ‘not easy’; promises to do justice to the role

Sunny Deol knows that playing Lord Hanuman is no ordinary role. Recently seen in Ikka on Netflix, the actor made an appearance on Saturday at the film's Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi. As anticipation builds around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, the actor opened up about the responsibility of bringing one of Hindu mythology's most revered figures to the big screen. The actor admitted that he has only just begun shooting and is determined to give everything he has to the role.

What Sunny Deol said

Sunny Deol has just started shooting for the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana.

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Speaking at the event on Saturday, Sunny Deol arrived in an all-black outfit, sporting a clean-shaven look. Opening up about his experience of playing Lord Hanuman, the actor admitted that he has only just begun working on the film and still has a long journey ahead. "To tell you the truth, I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go," he confessed during the event.

The actor said landing the role feels like a blessing, but also one that comes with immense responsibility. Aware of the emotional and spiritual connect people have with Lord Hanuman, Sunny said he wants to put in every effort to portray the revered character with honesty and respect. “I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way,” he stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing what makes the role so demanding, Sunny explained that Hanuman is much more than a symbol of strength. According to him, it is the balance of innocence, playfulness, devotion and immense power that makes the character truly special and also incredibly difficult to bring to life on screen. “Playing Hanuman ji is not easy,” Sunny said. “But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Rama." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing what makes the role so demanding, Sunny explained that Hanuman is much more than a symbol of strength. According to him, it is the balance of innocence, playfulness, devotion and immense power that makes the character truly special and also incredibly difficult to bring to life on screen. “Playing Hanuman ji is not easy,” Sunny said. “But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Rama." {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana heads to San Diego Comic-Con

Following its grand unveiling in New Delhi, the team will take the epic to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, where it will become only the second Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD to be presented at the world-famous pop culture event.

The official Comic-Con description offers a glimpse into the epic battle at the heart of the story: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”

Cast, budget and release

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare and Mohit Raina also feature in important roles.

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Made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, Ramayana is one of the most ambitious films ever mounted in Indian cinema. Adding to the scale is the first-ever collaboration between Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and music maestro AR Rahman. The story will unfold across two films, with the first arriving in theatres during Diwali 2026 and the second slated for release in 2027.