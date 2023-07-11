Sunny Deol shares video of Kili Paul dancing to Gadar song Mai Nikla Gaddi Le Ke. Watch

Kili Paul, who often produces and shares videos on Bollywood songs, has done a cover of Sunny Deol's Mai Nikla Gaddi Le Ke. The Bollywood star decided to share the video on his social media page as well. The song has been recreated for Sunny's new film Gadar 2 and Arijit Singh will lend his voice for the new version. (Also read| Gadar 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Deol jokes he came to shoot in a truck)

Kili and Neema Paul's video

Kili Paul and Neema Paul in a still from their new video.

Kili and his sister Neema Paul wore traditional Indian outfits for the video in which they were seen enacting Udit Narayan's Mai Nikla Gaddi Le Ke from Gadar.

Posting the video, Kili wrote on Instagram, “90s Bollywood Stars Like @iamsunnydeol Really Made my childhood, watched a lot of Bollywood movies and my dream was to be an actor and now here I’m and I’m pushing to reach my dream and I’m happy to be part of Bollywood content creator one day dreams will come true…(heart emoji) ..Enjoy this old song.” Sunny shared the video without a caption.

Fans flooded Sunny's comment section with love and appreciation. One of them wrote, “Gadar is not just a movie it's an emotion.” Another person commented, “Sunny Deol = legend true star of India.”

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is back with the second instalment of his immensely popular movie Gadar Ek Prem Katha. The film reunites Sunny with Ameesha Patel who also featured in the first film that released in 2001. Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will also be seen in Gadar 2.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has directed both films. Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma played Sunny and Ameesha's young son in the film and all three actors revive their roles in the upcoming movie. Gadar 2 is set for a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are all set for a theatrical release on August 11.

When the first teaser of Gadar 2 released earlier last month, Sunny Deol said in a press statement that the upcoming movie “carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part”. He added that the film's heart remains the same - an inspiring epic story of love, courage, and patriotism.

Gadar Ek Prem Katha

The first film - Gadar Ek Prem Katha - showcased the partition of India and its impact on the lives of individuals. The story of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara (Sunny) and Sakeena (Ameesha) broke box office records that year.

