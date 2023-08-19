Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma’s debut film Dono to be released on this date

Release date for Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut film Dono has been unveiled; Rajvir is Sunny Deol’s younger son, while Paloma is actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter. On Saturday, the cast and makers announced that Dono will arrive in theatres on October 5, 2023. Dono is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya. Also read: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree launch the soothing romantic title track of Avnish S Barjatya's Dono. Watch

Dono release date

Rajveer Deol, Paloma's debut film Dono's release date has been locked.

On Saturday, Rajveer, who recently made his Instagram debut, shared a Dono poster featuring himself with Paloma, with the text, 'Dono... two strangers... one destination...' written on it. Rajveer's caption read, "Dono aa rahe hai aapse milne (We both are coming to meet you) in cinemas on 5th October. Directed by @avnish.barjatya, co-starring @palomadhillon."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter or X, “Rajshri (the banner Rajshri Productions) announces release date of Dono... 5 October 2023 is the release date of Dono… Rajveer Deol [grandson of Dharmendra and son of Sunny Deol] and Paloma [daughter of Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria] make their debut in Dono... Dono marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya.”

About Dono

"Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan (bride), meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha (groom). Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description. The film promises to be an ‘urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart’.

The makers recently released the title track of the film and it was launched by none other than the OG Rajshri pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. They were paired opposite each other in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial debut, the 1989 romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Sunny Deol had unveiled Dono poster

Last month, actor Sunny Deol had shared the first poster of the film on Instagram. In the poster, Rajveer Deol and Paloma were seen sitting near the beach during sunset with their backs towards the camera.

Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in his caption, “It’s the start of a new beginning! Dono teaser out tomorrow! Directed by @avnish.barjatya. Starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon..."

