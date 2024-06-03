Sunny Deol's Dacait co-star Meenakshi Seshadri recalls 'nerve-wracking' kissing scene with him

Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri shared great chemistry in films such as Dacait, Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Meenakshi, who has not acted in films since the late 1990s, recently reminisced about her experience working with Sunny. In an interview with Zoom TV, she talked about her kissing scene with the actor from Dacait and referred to him as a ‘gentleman’. (Also read: Sunny Deol says his family began flourishing after welcoming his daughter-in-law) Meenakshi Seshadri worked with Sunny Deol in Dacait.

Meenakshi Seshadri praises Sunny Deol

Meenakshi, revealed that she shared the screen space with Sunny for the first time in Dacait and said, “We had a romantic song in which we're both on a boat before the song starts and he kisses me. It was an actual kiss. It was a little nerve-wracking for me because I am very conservative.” She further added, “He was such a gentleman. He was so relaxed and so easy to work with that it went through so smoothly. And I think that's the reason why all other movies that I did with him, we had this very good equation and understanding.”

About Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi made her Hindi film debut with Painter Babu (1983). However, she shot to fame with Subhash Ghai's romantic action-drama Hero opposite Jackie Shroff. She also worked in films such as Aandhi-Toofan (1985), Meri Jung (1985), Swati (1986), Dilwaala (1986), Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987), Parivaar (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Mahaadev (1989), Awaargi (1990), Jurm (1990), Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990) and Duet (1994). Meenakshi was last seen in Ghayal: Once Again, written and directed by Sunny Deol in a flashback appearance as Varsha, her character from Rajkumar Santoshi's 1990 action-drama.

Sunny Deol's upcoming projects

Sunny was last seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. He will next be seen in Aamir Khan Productions' Lahore 1947, featuring his son Karan Deol and Preity Zinta in important roles. The actor has reunited with his Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak director Rajkumar for an epic drama based on the India-Pakistan partition.