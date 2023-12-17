Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting for Hero with high fever, how she fainted while filming in snow

Actor Meenakshi Seshadri has spoken about how she fainted and had to be carried on a stretcher during the shoot for her first film Painter Babu. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Meenakshi also recalled that during the filming of Hero song Nindiya Se Jaagi Bahaar she had a high fever. (Also Read | Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri reunite at Pune event, he calls her ‘my first leading lady’) Meenakshi Seshadri and Jackie Shroff in 1983 film Hero.

Meenakshi on fainting during filming in snow

Meenakshi said, “I think the very first film, Painter Babu, we were shooting in Shimla in the snow. I was dressed like Dimple Kapadia in Bobby in like shorts and a choli and the hero was in his two layers of sweaters and hat and gloves. I had to roll down this snowy slope. There were so many retakes that at the end of it, I fainted. I actually lost consciousness because my body had become so numb and everybody got so scared...they had to take me all the way from the spot where the cars were parked which was pretty hard to carry somebody like that (in a stretcher)."

Meenakshi recalls having high fever during Hero shooting

She also said, "In Hero, the same thing happened. I was under this cold waterfall in Ooty with 104° deg temperature, shooting a song where they show the heroine out in this beautiful valley. I don’t know how I did it, because I was in bad shape, and Subhash Ghai could not give me more than two days of leave for my sickness. On the third day, he had to shoot. We were on a schedule which had to be met."

About Hero

Hero, released in 1983, won hearts not only with its story but also with its music. It is a romantic action film directed by Subhash Ghai. The film starred Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri in lead roles. It became a box-office hit. It was remade in Tamil and Kannada in the 1980s and was remade in Bollywood in 2015 with the same title.

About Meenakshi's career

In her 15 years of career, Meenakshi featured in many films. In the 1980s she starred in movies such as Love Marriage, Mera Jawab, Awara Baap, Main Balwaan, Satyamev Jayate, Inaam Dus Hazaar, Muqaddar Ka Faisla, Aurat Teri Yehi Kahani, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, Vijay, Shahenshah, Bees Saal Baad, and Gharana among others.

In the 1990s, fans saw her in Pyar Ka Karz, Ghayal, Aaj Ka Goonda Raj, Jurm, Aapadbandhavudu, Damini, Aadmi Khilona Hai, Teri Payal Mere Geet, Duet, and Ghatak: Lethal. She was last seen in the 1993 film Swami Vivekananda.

