Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri reunite at Pune event, he calls her 'my first leading lady'. See pics

Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri, the hit onscreen couple of 1983 film Hero, had a reunion on Sunday as they came together for an event in Pune. The two have also starred in films like Allah Rakha (1986), Dahleez (1986), Akayla (1991) and Sachché Ká Bol-Bálá (1989). Jackie took to Instagram to share a few pictures of them together from the event. Also read: Meenakshi Seshadri says she became a bawarchi after moving to US, brings handmade food for Indian Idol judges. Watch

Sharing the pictures, Jackie wrote, "Great start of a Sunday with my first leading lady, the ever graceful @meenakshiseshadriofficial ji for a Rotary function at Chandkhed." Jackie was in a black denim shirt and matching pants paired with a hat and sunglasses, while Meenakshi was in a floral peach outfit.

Jackie Shroff shared pics with Meenakshi Seshadri.

Meenakshi Seshadri and Jackie Shroff in Pune.

They posed in front of the event poster, which had a still from their film Hero on it. They also posed with a few locals. A picture also shows Jackie handing over a small plant to Meenakshi with his ‘Bhidu’ logo on the pot.

Fans of the two loved their pics together after so long. A fan wrote, “The best jodi (pair) ever and I love the movie.” Another wrote, “Salute to both of you.” One more commented, “Waao ye bhut saalo baad mili (you met her after many years).” A comment also read, “My favorite duo.”

Meenakshi had left the industry after her 1996 film Ghatak to settle down in the US after marriage to investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. They have two kids.

She made a rare appearance at Jackie's house in November this year as she attended a party with him, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Tina Ambani and Venkatesh. The party was hosted by Jackie and Poonam Dhillon, and marked the annual '80s actors' reunion.

Last month, Meenakshi also made a rare television appearance on Indian Idol. She revealed how she learnt cooking after marriage and prepares good South Indian food. She also brought several South Indian dishes made by her for the show judges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON