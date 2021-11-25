Sunny Hinduja: I almost gave up acting in 2011 and tried other things for earning, couldn’t succeed

Sunny Hinduja’s career took a 360 degree turn after he starred in the web show Aspirants. Offers have started pouring in, and he is currently prepping for his next film Shehzaada.

However, it didn’t happen overnight, as many people would like to believe. “My success has been in the making for a lot of years,” he quips.

The 30-year-old goes on to add, “I have actually been in this industry for 14 years. I bagged my first film with filmmaker Subhash Ghai while studying in Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). I didn’t know how things will turn out then, they are planned. Only when you are ready do they happen.”

But there did come a point when nothing materialised, and Hinduja almost gave up on his acting career. “It happened between 2011 and 2014, because I had different goals when I came to Mumbai. I had huge expectations from myself, big ambitions. I actually started with a bang while studying. I thought more things would happen, but then nothing happened after that. There was a big lull. So of course you doubt… I tried to do other things for earning, but frankly speaking I couldn’t succeed at anything in in this period. But then I went into spiritualism, and my goals, ambitions changed,” recalls the actor, who celebrates his birthday on November 25.

He prefers if he gets to shoot for something on his special day, because he has waited so many years for this. “I like it, and since it’s happening, I feel blessed. I feel grateful that what I am passionate about is my profession. Only a few percentage of people in this world are getting to do that,” he ends.