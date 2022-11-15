Sunny Hinduja: There was a time when I had no work at all

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 15, 2022 08:10 PM IST

Last seen in Aspirants (2021) and The Family Man-2 , actor Sunny Hinduja asserts the road to fame was never easy for him and being an outsider, he had a lot to prove

ByS Farah Rizvi

Last seen in Aspirants (2021) and The Family Man-2 , actor Sunny Hinduja asserts the road to fame was never easy for him and being an outsider, he had a lot to prove.

“What can a budding actor ask for? Just the right break! I got film Cycle Kick during the final year of FTII, Pune, way back in 2006. I was the happiest as my institute too allowed me to take up the film. But, as luck would have it, the film got delayed and had a low-key release — that too after five long years. So, I was left to rework my career afresh,” says Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (2017) actor.

Hinduja continued taking up work that came his way. “At one point I didn’t have much to choose from. Whatever bit I had, I picked the most decent ones and continued working as I never had a plan B. Also, there was a time when I had no work at all and this went on for three-four years but I calmly waited for time to change . Then, I got an international film and a few OTT projects till Aspirants happened and rest is history.”

In his 17-year-long career, Hinduja calls the current phase the one he wished for in his initial days.

“Ab thoda sab sahi hai, I have good work and makers are considering me for pivotal roles. I am working in a series and have Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan slated for February 2023 release. It has been a journey of sorts but I got to learn a lot from my co-stars like Kartik who being an outsider made a mark. I earned a friend for life in him. And, of course, Manoj (Bajpayee) sir is a master artiste, someone who I have always looked up to,” concludes the Bhaukaal (2020) and Thai Massage (2022) actor.

