Sunny Kaushal reveals what Katrina Kaif brought to the family, what he thought about her 'halwa'

Actor Sunny Kaushal is happy with the arrival of his sister-in-law, actor Katrina Kaif in the family. He has said in a new interview that she brings a ‘positive energy’ into the family. Katrina married Sunny's older brother Vicky Kaushal last year in December in Rajasthan. Sunny was also a part of the celebrations but the family has not been speaking too often about the wedding. (Also read: Katrina Kaif gets the warmest hug from mom-in-law in Vicky Kaushal's Women's Day post, fans love the 'paarivarik mahol')

Sunny, in true Andrew Garfield style, repeatedly denied that Vicky and Katrina were dating each other. In multiple interviews leading up to the surprise wedding, Sunny maintained that Vicky and Katrina's dating rumours held no truth. Now, however, he sings praises of his new sister-in-law.

Katrina Kaif's halwa in question.

Speaking to The Times of India, he said, “It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person." Sunny added that they do not discuss work or take acting tips from each other. “She is just a very positive energy to come. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded.” He said that he would get a bit overwhelmed by her when he did not know her. “But at the end of the day, everyone is a human being.”

When asked if Sunny got to eat the first halwa that Katrina prepared for the family, he said, “I did. I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty." Katrina had even shared a picture of the sweet treat on Instagram and wrote, “Maine banaya (I made it)." It is tradition for newlywed brides to make something sweet for their husband's family after the wedding.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Their relationship and wedding plans were kept completely secret until the day of the wedding. They finally made it official with their wedding pictures.

Sunny will soon be seen with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hurdang and Katrina has few titles in the pipeline including Jee Le Zaraa, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She also has a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar and Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan. Vicky has Sam Bahadur, a film with Laxman Utekar and Govinda Mera Naam.

