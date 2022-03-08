Katrina Kaif gets the warmest hug from mom-in-law in Vicky Kaushal's Women's Day post, fans love the 'paarivarik mahol'

Vicky Kaushal has shared a ‘wholesome’ post featuring his wife Katrina Kaif and his mother. The photo shows Katrina sitting on her mother-in-law's lap and getting a warm hug from her. Both of them have their eyes shut and are seen smiling wide. Vicky's post got a lot of love from the actors' fans on Instagram. (Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai just in time for Valentine's Day celebrations, fans ward off evil eye. Watch)

Katrina wore a red suit with her long hair loose and unstyled. Vicky's mother wore a blue suit and tied her hair back. Katrina also had a wrapped gift in her hands. Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, “My strength. My world." While many called the photo wholesome and cute, some pretended to be miffed that the actor did not give them any attention. “Hum nhi lagte kuch? (Aren't we anything to you)," joked a fan.

“Yaar yehi tou chahia tha (That's what I needed),” wrote a fan, reacting to the photo. “Howww cute omfg,” commented another. “Kaushal mama have my whole freaking heart,” wrote a fan. “Mumma Kaushal & Beti Kaushal,” commented another.

Katrina honoured her six sisters in her Instagram post on Women's Day. “A lot of WOMEN in one family #womensday #sisters,” she captioned her post.

Katrina and Vicky got married in a highly guarded ceremony in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Only the couple's closest friends and family members were invited to the wedding. These included Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and Sharwari Wagh. The couple did not even confirm dating each other until that point, let alone the fact that they were getting married. Katrina and Vicky greeted the paparazzi in Mumbai as a wedded couple after returning from their Maldives honeymoon.

Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The first teaser for the same was released last week. She also has Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zaraa and a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Vicky will be seen in a Laxman Utekar movie with Sara Ali Khan and in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON