Sunny Kaushal reveals which moment from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding was 'all tears'

Actor Sunny Kaushal has reacted to his sister-in-law, actor Katrina Kaif's wedding day pictures on Instagram. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities on the social media platform. On Monday, Katrina had shared photos from her bridal entry, wherein her six sisters carried a floral canopy over her. Traditionally, it is the role of the bride's brothers in a Hindu wedding.

Dedicating the post to her sisters, Katrina wrote, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!" Reacting to the post, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal commented, "This moment was all tears." Her sister Isabelle Kaif dropped kissing face and red heart emojis.

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "So beautiful." Nimrat Kaur said, "Stunning!!!!" Shweta Bachchan commented, "How lovely." Farah Khan wrote, "Gorgeous bride."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina's sisters include the eldest Stephanie Turquotte, followed by Christine Raphael Duran Spencer, Natasha Turquotte OGorman, Melissa Turquotte, Isabelle and the youngest, Sonia Turquotte. She also has a brother named Sebastien.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities took place from December 7-9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities took place from December 7-9. The event was attended by family members and close friends. As per ANI, the couple will soon throw their wedding reception for the film fraternity.

The newlyweds shared their first pictures from the wedding on their respective Instagram accounts, a few hours after the wedding. They captioned their post, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Also Read | Katrina Kaif walks towards Vicky Kaushal under floral canopy held by sisters. See pics from moments before varmala

Katrina and Vicky also gave their fans glimpses inside their mehendi and haldi ceremonies. The couple danced and enjoyed the festivities with their close ones. A day after their wedding, they took a helicopter from their wedding venue to the Jaipur airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}