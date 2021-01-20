Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: 'Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life'

Actor Sunny Leone has talked about her troubled childhood and how she had to suffer bullying while growing up in Canada. Sunny says the children at her school would tease her for how she looked.

Sunny was born Karenjit Kaur to Sikh parents in Canada. She and grew up there with her brother and also lived in United States during her teenage years.

Speaking about her experience, she said in an interview to The Times of India, "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and Ace and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun."

Sunny said that she felt negative effects of that experience as an adult as well. "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling. But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around So usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else. So, if you are being bullied maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others maybe how we are being treated also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards. And the second that you take a stand. Make your statement or tell someone to stop. That's usually, sometimes it might work, I wouldn't say that it would always work, because they don't want to build false hope. But I think if you're consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop," she said.

Earlier in an interview, Sunny had spoken about attending a Catholic school as her parents feared that she will be bullied in a public school. "I went to Catholic school because the town I grew up in was really small and predominantly white. It was unsafe for little brown kids, or any ethnicity that wasn’t white, to go to public school. That’s just the way it was. My parents lied for our safety," she had said.

Sunny is now married to Daniel Weber and mum to three kids. She has daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. Recently, a web series titled Karenjit Kaur was made on her life. It released on ZEE5 in 2018.

