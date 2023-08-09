Sunny Leone: ‘I have lost three very nice cars to the rains, including a Mercedes’

It is so windy that the umbrella is about to have a mini lift off, but what stays in place is Sunny Leone’s infectious giggles! Dressed in a neon jumpsuit, and a pink umbrella, the actor posed for HT City in an exclusive monsoon shoot.

(Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She still remembers being surprised by the Indian monsoons when she came to the country for the first time. “I had no idea that much rain could fall from the skies! I was living in Mumbai, really close to the ocean, when I came to India for work initially. My walls were bleeding, the moisture did so much to my things... but I loved the weather! Monsoon is probably one of my favourite times of the year. It cools down a bit, I get happy when it starts pouring outside, not to be in it though,” she laughs.

Sunny almost lost her umbrella courtesy the strong winds while we did this special shoot! (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

OH MY CARS!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leone shares that she saw the ugly side of the monsoons when three of her cars were destroyed by it. “I have lost three very nice cars to the rains, two in one day. It was horrible, I was crying because in India when you buy imported cars you pay an amazing tax on it. One was an eight seater Mercedes truck. I was not happy, but it’s okay, things happen, we can replace materialistic things and nobody was hurt. Now I drive an amazing India made truck that is built for the monsoons. I had bought the wrong car, and I love my India made cars now,” shares the 42-year-old.

LETTING THE KIDS BE KIDS

Leone is a mother to three- daughter Nisha, and sons Asher and Noah. Does she let them get wet in the weather? She quips, “I want them to explore the rains and enjoy it, jumping around in puddles. I put on jackets on them with rain boots. As long as they are not getting sick from the rain.. there are certain things we don’t do in this season, which is eating outside sweets. I have been baking, as a promise to my children. They like eating cakes, cookies, I promised them I will make them at home, so I have been busy!”

WORK, WORK, WORK

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Have the rains ever hampered Leone’s professional commitments? She says a big no, “Unless I am physically detained in a hospital because I am sick, or there is something wrong with me or my children, I will always show up. Maybe in the monsoons it takes a little time but everybody is adjusting. It doesn’t affect me so much because I stay inside but there are people who commute or have to walk, or take the public transport, maybe the drainage system around them is not great, they are heavily affected. We have to be mindful of all the people and workers who work for us. They they might get late or need an off because they are stuck, or their houses are flooded, they need help. We have to help them, and take care of people around us. I enjoy the rains from a distance and fortunately not affected the same way.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri Rishabh Suri writes on films, television and OTT, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.