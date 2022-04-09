Sunny Leone recalls having no money for wedding with Daniel Weber: 'Opened wedding envelopes to pay for our reception'

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber on Saturday completed 11 years of marriage. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a picture from their wedding ceremony. She recalled how they had no money at that time and had to pay for the wedding reception with what they received as gifts. Sunny also pointed out all the things that went wrong at the ceremony--from flower arrangements, and cake to drunk people. (Also Read | Sunny Leone on how she'll protect her kids from reports about her: 'You can't lie, they're going to find the truth')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Sunny is seen in her wedding attire. The actor opted for a red lehenga and jewellery. Daniel opted for cream and maroon coloured ethnic wear. The duo was seen sitting, seemingly inside a Gurdwara, folding their hands. While Sunny bowed her head, Daniel was seen smiling and looking in front of him.

Sharing the photo, Sunny wrote, "11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches, and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake…"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was ‘our way' just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!" she added.

Taking to the comments section, fans wished them on their 11th wedding anniversary. Several of them dropped red heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote, "You both know what, you both are the most beautiful person with beautiful heart." A person called them, "Beautiful couple." "Enjoy every moment," said an Instagram user. "Congrats Sunny. Have a wonderful life ahead.. we love you and your work," commented another fan.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three children-- daughter Nisha (adopted in 2017), and twin boys Noah and Asher (through surrogacy in 2018). Earlier this year, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Sunny had said, “I did not have my children. But, I really really wanted children and so did my husband. So we were going through the process of surrogacy. And then this process of surrogacy, that takes a long time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had added, "It took about a year and a half, from start to finish. And, during that time, before we decided, that surrogacy wasn’t going as planned, so we had six eggs, four girls and two boys. So, the girls, we did IVF (In vitro fertilisation) and they didn’t turn into a baby. So that’s really heartbreaking. So it feels like a failure. And you feel so low and so upset about it."

Meanwhile, Sunny was last seen in the web series Anamika. The action-thriller, directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, released on MX Player on March 10. It also features actors Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. Anamika features Sunny as a secret agent M gone rogue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON