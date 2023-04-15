Sunny Leone reveals how she auditioned for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy: 'Worst exam I have taken in my entire life'

After over a decade in the industry, Sunny Leone is headed to Cannes with Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Kennedy. Co-starring Rahul Bhat, it will be the only Indian film at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The Indian film will be screened in the Midnights Screening section of the prestigious French film festival. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed how she got to be part of Anurag's Kennedy after undergoing a stressful audition. She compared the experience to the worst exam she had taken in her life. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap drops Kennedy first look, Sunny Leone stuns in retro sari. Watch)

Actor Sunny Leone's next film Kennedy will be premiered at the Cannes film festival in May 2023.. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

The actor also revealed that she had a couple of auditions since she came to Bollywood trying to look for career opportunities. But her first audition, despite it going well, the business side of the deal did not work so she didn't end up doing the film. She went on to make her Hindi film debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 with Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh in 2012.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Sunny shared that Anurag Kashyap had called her in to audition for the role. She said, "I went in expecting maybe it was going to be him and a producer. But it was his entire team and it's mainly all female and they're all sitting in the room. The ADs, the assistants, everyone is sitting in this room. I'm giving this audition, so nervous. Don't know why, I'm very nervous, I'm scared because it's outside of my comfort zone. Having 10 people staring at you, thinking these people are judging you on the spot and are going to say yes or no."

She continued, "Then once it was finished, he turned to his team, which then became even more scary. He said, 'So guys what do you think?' I was like, this is the worst exam I have taken in my entire life. He was very happy. It was good, it was unanimous. I passed the test."

After the Cannes announcement, Anurag also shared the first looks of the characters played by Rahul and Sunny in Kennedy. While the latter plays the title role, Sunny is essaying the part of Charlie. Kennedy is said to be centered around an insomniac ex-cop, assumed to be dead, who is seeking his redemption.

