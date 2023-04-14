Anurag Kashyap drops Kennedy first look, Sunny Leone stuns in retro sari. Watch

Anurag Kashyap has dropped the first look of his upcoming film Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. A few days ago, it was announced that Kennedy would premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May. It became the only Indian film at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is the only Indian film at Cannes 2023; Sudhir Mishra says 'you can’t keep him down for long') Sunny Leone in the first look of Kennedy.

Anurag took to Instagram to share the first look of Kennedy, sharing two stills starring actor Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone respectively. The first image sees Rahul Bhat holding a gun and pointing it directly towards the camera in a close-up. The second still see Sunny Leone in a retro look, looking stylish in a yellow-coloured sari and oversized sunglasses. Anurag shared the first look with the Festival de Cannes logo at the top left portion of the stills and wrote in the caption: "Meet Kennedy and Charlie @itsrahulbhat @sunnyleone @zeestudiosofficial @goodbadfilmsofficial."

Sunny Leone also took to Instagram to share her her excitement about Kennedy being screened at Cannes Film Festival. She wrote, "I am beyond belief at this amazing moment. One of the proudest moments of my entire career. The ONLY Indian film to be representing India at the prestigious @festivaldecannes. @anuragkashyap10 you are my light that has given me this chance to audition for this part. I will forever be your “Charlie” thank you to the moon and back. @itsrahulbhat you are our Kennedy and the one who is going to keep the world on edge with your performance! Love ya and so proud! "Cann kholke sunlo" I am super excited to announce my next film #Kennedy is in the Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival! Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy will premiere as part of the Official Selection in the Midnight Screenings section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival."

Sharing the experience of making this film, Anurag Kashyap said in a statement, "It's a film and genre I always wanted to explore. It's more polar than noir, inspired by the crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi, and the cinema of Melville. It's also a deeply personal crime/police drama and is so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin, Prashant,,, who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat, who gave 8 months of his life; Sunny Leone, who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on...am just grateful at the moment."

The official Twitter handle of the Cannes Film Festival announced the selection of Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy in the Midnight Screenings section of the festival on Thursday. “KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SéanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023,” read the post. Anurag had earlier premiered Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Raman Raghav 2.0 at the festival. Anurag's last release was Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, which starred Alaya F and Karan Mehta. The romantic musical released on February 3.

