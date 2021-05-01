Sunny Leone reveals how she ‘keeps the spark alive’ with Daniel Weber after 10 years together. Watch video

Sunny Leone, who celebrated ten years of being married to Daniel Weber last month, shared the secret behind how they ‘(keep) the spark alive’. She posted a goofy dance video with him and listed out how they made their love last for a decade.

“10 years together, 5 ways of keeping the spark alive,” the text on the screen read, as Sunny and Daniel broke into a jig. The advice was to ‘always communicate, plan date nights, cook together, make each other laugh, appreciate each other’.

Posting the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Together till grey. @dirrty99 PS: This was shot in safety of my home and with covid-19 safety measures. Share your tips to keep the spark alive with #MyMTVReel and tag @mtvindia & @mtvsplitsvilla.”

Sunny and Daniel, who first met at a club in Las Vegas, got married on April 9, 2011, and have three children - a daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah.

Last month, as Sunny and Daniel celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, he gifted her a diamond necklace. Sharing a video of herself showing off the present, she wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!” In another post on the occasion, she called him her ‘rock’ and ‘hero’.

To wish Sunny on their anniversary, Daniel posted a throwback picture taken at their Los Angeles home. “10 years !!!! I love you @sunnyleone — I love our fucking Crazy life !!! Not sure anyone else would ever put up with my insane shit !!! Thank you !!!! Thank you for being the voice of reason(90%of the time) I love you!!!” he wrote.