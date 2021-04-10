Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber showers her with diamonds on anniversary. Watch video

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber gifted her a diamond necklace on their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself flaunting her present and thanked him for pampering her on the occasion.

“Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!” she wrote, along with the clip. Many fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.





Earlier on Friday, Sunny shared a picture with Daniel to wish him a happy anniversary. They were seen twinning in black T-shirts and jeans in the photo. “Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!” her caption read.





Meanwhile, Daniel posted a throwback photo with Sunny, taken at their Los Angeles home. “10 years !!!! I love you @sunnyleone — I love our fucking Crazy life !!! Not sure anyone else would ever put up with my insane shit !!! Thank you !!!! Thank you for being the voice of reason(90%of the time) I love you!!!” he wrote.

Sunny and Daniel met at a club in Las Vegas. Though it was love at first sight for him, she knew that he was ‘the one’ when he stood by her when she lost her mother. They got married on April 9, 2011, and have three children - a daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah.

Currently, Sunny is seen as the host of dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Rannvijay Singha.

