Rakhi Sawant has been spotted outdoors almost every day in the last few days.(Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant chants ‘go corona go’ with paparazzi, Instagram users ask ‘ispe lockdown lagu nahi hai kya?’ Watch video

  • Rakhi Sawant was seen chanting ‘go corona go’ with the paparazzi as they spotted her at a coffee shop. She also educated them about the importance of sanitising.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant was seen at a coffee shop in Mumbai on Friday. Armed with a bottle of hand sanitiser, she warned the coronavirus to leave. She also chanted ‘go corona go’ as the paparazzi joined in.

“Bhaag le corona, varna main tujhe jala dungi. Nikal jaa yahaan se (Leave, corona, or else I will burn you. Get out from here),” she threatened. She then walked outside to a scooter and sprayed sanitiser on the handles as she sat on it.

Rakhi also educated the paparazzi on the importance of sanitising everything and said, “Humari zindagi hai sanitiser, toh isko lekar ghoomo (Sanitisers have become our life, so always carry a bottle with you).”

Some took to the comments section to ask why Rakhi is always seen outdoors. In the last few days, several videos of her interaction with the paparazzi surfaced online.

“Ispe lockdown lagu nahi hai kya (Is she exempt from the lockdown)? Why is she always out and about?” one asked. Another remarked, “Ye humesha bahar hi dikhti h aur fir corona pe bolti h (She is always seen outdoors and then she warns about the coronavirus) what an irony.” A third commented, “Thakti nai Kitna bahar niklati hai (Doesn’t she get tired of going out so much).”


However, some were amused by Rakhi. One called her ‘entertainment ki devi (goddess of entertainment)’, while another wrote, “Rakhi is just rakhi.. no match for her.” Others dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Rakhi was recently seen as a challenger on Bigg Boss 14, along with other former contestants Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi. While she made it to the top five, she chose to walk out of the finale with 14 lakh.

