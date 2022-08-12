Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha ties rakhis on her brothers' wrists. Check out pics

Sunny Leone has shared a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her family. While she tied rakhi to her friends like designer Rohit Verma and security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim, her daughter Nisha tied rakhi to her twin sons, Noah and Asher.

Sharing a bunch of pictures on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone! Love my family!!" She is seen in a rusty pink sharara suit, celebrating the festival with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids. Nisha, decked up in a yellow sharara suit, is also seen tying rakhis to her brothers, who too are in ethnic wear. Sunny tied rakhi to designer Rohit Verma, stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Yusuf Ibrahim and two other friends.

Sunny Leone with her husband and kids, and with Rohit Verma on Raksha Bandhan.

Sunny Leone ties rakhi to Hitendra Kapopara, Nisha ties rakhi to one of her brothers.

Sharing a video from the celebrations, Rohit Verma wrote on his Instagram page, "This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to lord Krishna that, may our bond of love continues to grow stronger with each passing year. Lots of @sunnyleone my darling." The video shows Sunny tying a rakhi on his wrist and Rohit giving her a warm hug and then a gift.

Yusuf Ibrahim also shared a few pictures that show not just Sunny but also Nisha tying a rakhi on his wrist. He wrote along with the pictures, “No captions... Absolutely no words in dictionary to describe this beautiful bond @sunnyleone Happy Rakshabandhan day lovely girls.”

Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha tie rakhi to her security consultant.

Sunny will now be seen in a film by director Anurag Kashyap. She made the announcement last month with a picture of them together. She also wrote a note of gratitude for Anurag for choosing her. “After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film. There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film,” a part of the note read.

