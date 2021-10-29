Sunny Leone says a woman and her kid once asked her for autograph: ‘Watch Captain America, not Naughty America’

Actor Sunny Leone has shared an incident when the mother of a baby came up to her and asked for a photograph as the child was her fan. Sunny spoke about it on the new season of One Mic Stand. She said that she was left perplexed after hearing that the baby was her fan.

In the video clip, Sunny Leone, said, "This fan really sticks out of my mind. She comes up to me with her baby and she goes, ‘Photo lo yeh aapki fan hai (Take a picture with her, she is your fan)'."

Sunny then gave an expression of shock and surprise before continuing, "And I'm like, 'Fan from where?' Does she not know who I'm?" Pretending to hold a baby in her hands, Sunny then said, "All I want to do is tell this cute little baby 'watch Captain America, not Naughty America'."

Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "When I met my cutest fan in the most inappropriate manner.. Watch the entire Ep only on #OneMicStandOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN." Previously, Sunny Leone used to work in the adult films industry.

Earlier, Sunny had spoken on One Mic Stand about her relationship with stand-up comedian Russell Peters, “I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn’t for a very long time. We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day because we would be such good friends still."

Sunny later tied the knot with Daniel Weber on April 9, 2011. The couple is now parents to three children--six-year-old daughter Nisha and three-year-old twin sons Noah and Asher.

Meanwhile, One Mic Stand Season 2 also features filmmaker Karan Johar, rapper Raftaar, journalist Faye D'souza and author Chetan Bhagat attempting stand-up comedy for the first time ever.

The show is hosted by Sapan Verma and participating celebrities are mentored by comedians including Sumikhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 22.