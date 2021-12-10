Sunny Leone says journalists did not want to interview her initially, asks if she is ‘weird, exotic’: ‘What is it?’

Sunny Leone said that journalists would avoid interviewing her during her initial days in Bollywood. She worked as an adult star before appearing on Bigg Boss 5 as a contestant. Soon after, she made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2.

In an interview, Sunny said that she was told on several occasions that the journalists did not want to speak with her. She wondered if she was a ‘weird, exotic (creature)’ that people wanted to stay away from.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Sunny said, “In the beginning, it was always, ‘This person does not want to do an interview with you but they have agreed because it’s us.’ What the f*** does that mean? I’m like, ‘Thanks. Such an a**’ Why would you say that out loud? ‘They only do these types of interviews but they are going to do an interview with you.’ Well, is this like a backhanded, weird bad comment to me? What am I, some weird, exotic (creature) that is extinct and they don’t want to come near me and I have leprosy? What is it?” she asked.

While Sunny was in the Bigg Boss house, Mahesh Bhatt entered to discuss Jism 2 with her and offer her the film. She has since starred in films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade and One Night Stand.

Sunny also played herself in a web series on her life titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The show, which released on Zee5, traced her journey from being born in a middle-class Sikh family to entering the adult film industry and finally becoming a Bollywood star.

Sunny will be seen next in Vikram Bhatt’s web series titled Anamika. The ten-episode show also stars Sonnalli Seygall and will be out on MX Player.

