Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber hoists her on his shoulders as she decks up Christmas tree in new home. See photo

With Christmas just a few days away, Sunny Leone is getting into the festive spirit. She shared a sneak peek of the preparations at her home. She posted a photo on Instagram in which her husband Daniel Weber was seen carrying her on his shoulders as she put the finishing touches on their Christmas tree.

Sunny added a star to the top of the Christmas tree, which was decorated with tinsel, bows, baubles and other ornaments. “The holiday season begins in the Weber home!! Can’t wait for Christmas!” she wrote in her caption.

Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post. “Best couple,” one wrote. “Wow Christmas ki taiyari chal rahi hai kya (are you preparing for Christmas),” another asked.

In July, Sunny, Daniel and their three children - Nisha, Noah and Asher - moved into a new home. She shared the news on Instagram along with a bunch of pictures. In one photo, all five of them were sitting on the floor and eating pizza.

“Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru,” she captioned her post.

On Tuesday, Sunny’s new music video titled Madhuban was released. The song was sung by Kanika Kapoor.

Also see: Sunny Leone turns hairstylist for her manager, attempts to fix his hair after botching it up. See photos

In October, Sunny tried her hand at doing stand-up comedy on One Mic Stand season two, under the mentorship of comedian Neeti Palta. In a statement, she said that she decided to be a part of the show because she wanted to ‘showcase different sides of (herself)’ to her fans. “Stand-up comedy is scarier than falling on a ramp during a fashion show. Imagine cracking a joke, and nobody laughs. That was my biggest fear. I have gotta say that I learnt to take a joke or two on myself and saw the world around me in a lighter perspective,” she added.