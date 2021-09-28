Sunny Leone turns hairstylist for her manager, attempts to fix his hair after botching it up. See photos

Actor Sunny Leone turned hairstylist for her manager, Sunny Rajani, and took to Instagram to share pictures of her giving him a makeover. However, she seemed to have botched up his hairstyle and attempted to salvage it. In the last picture, she could be seen laughing at her own efforts.

“Sister duties! Lol @sunnyrajani,” Sunny captioned her post. Costume designer Hitendra Kapopara commented, “Looking chilela kombada (shaved rooster) #kombada,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Fans found Sunny ‘cute’. Many also felt that her manager resembled YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau. One joked, “Hindustani bhau se dur rho (Stay away from Hindustani Bhau).” Another said, “Hindustani bhau laga mujhe ek sec k liye (For a second, I thought it was Hindustani Bhau).”

Sunny shares a close relationship with many of her staff members. In August, she shared pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home, in which she tied rakhis on the wrists of her security-in-charge Yusuf Ibrahim as well as her make-up artist and hairstylist Tomas Moucka.

Currently, Sunny is seen as the host of Splitsvilla 13 alongside television personality Rannvijay Singha. The show, which airs on MTV, will have its finale next week. It was shot earlier this year in Kerala, in a bio-bubble created for the entire cast and crew.

Also see: Sunny Leone does slo-mo run as she emerges from water, blows kiss. Watch video from Maldives holiday

In an interview with India Today earlier this year, Sunny talked about why Splitsvilla is so popular with the audience. “It’s how the basic human mind works. You see contestants getting emotional which people also go through in their lives and it’s very relatable. The issues are relatable. Then there’s this beautiful island resort and challenges and these contestants all look amazing. They make crazy, silly decisions and sometimes great ones,” she said.

“So, I think a lot of what we see are things that a lot of young people go through. Or maybe it’s just human nature to watch a reality show where people are going crazy. We can’t help ourselves. We need to know what happens. We want to see what’s happening in other people’s lives,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON