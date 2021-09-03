Sunny Leone does slo-mo run as she emerges from water, blows kiss. Watch video from Maldives holiday

Sunny Leone is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her family - her husband Daniel Weber and their three children, Nisha, Noah and Asher. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her beachside getaway on Instagram, much to the delight of fans.

On Friday, Sunny posted a picture of herself posing on the beach wearing a burgundy one-shoulder cutout monokini. “No filter needed here!!” she wrote, “Thanks @buricho for being my Photographer and all your amazing help!! You Rock Bro!!”

Later, Sunny shared a video of herself emerging from the water and doing a slo-mo run as she neared the shore. She then blew a kiss to the camera. The clip was set to the tune of Aaj Blue Hai Pani Pani from Yaariyan. “Beach baby!!” the caption read. +

Previously, Sunny posted several pictures and videos of herself posing on the beach in bikinis and having a whale of a time in the Maldives. “Welcome to heaven!!! No riff-raff allowed!! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life!!” one video was captioned.

Sunny flew to the Maldives with her family shortly after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode as a special guest. She was a contestant on the fifth season of the reality show.

Currently, Sunny is seen as the host of Splitsvilla 13 alongside Rannvijay Singha. The show, which airs on MTV, also had a spin-off this year titled Wild Villa, which was hosted by Nikhil Chinapa. Both shows were shot in Kerala, in a bio-bubble created for the entire cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Sunny moved into a new house with Daniel, Nisha, Noah and Asher in July. She shared a bunch of pictures from their home, including one in which the five of them celebrated with a pizza party on the floor.

“Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru,” she captioned her post.