Sunny Leone tweets about her PAN Card being used for loan fraud, deletes later

It seems Sunny Leone fell victim to a loan fraud recently. On Thursday, the actor tweeted how her CIBIL score had been affected after someone fraudulently used her PAN Card to take out a loan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a now-deleted tweet posted from her account on Thursday, the actor wrote, "This just happened to me. Insane. Some idiot used my PAN to take a ₹2000 loan and f ****d my CIBIL score and @IVLSecurities did nothing to help sort. How does India Bulls allow this?"

Sunny Leone's now-deleted tweet about a loan fraud using her PAN card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CIBIL score Sunny referred to in her tweet is the history of a person's credit rating and report. It tracks one's rate of repayments of loans and a lower CIBIL score can often leave a person ineligible for loans. Sunny implied that the fraudulent loan taken on her PAN number had affected her score.

Her tweet was picked up by fans and financial experts, who highlighted that even celebrities are not spared from financial fraud these days. However, Sunny soon deleted the tweet and posted a follow up that her issue has been resolved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Thank you @IVLSecurities, @ibhomeloans, @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! In ref. to my previous post," wrote Sunny on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Also read: Husband Daniel defends Sunny Leone against trolls for not holding Nisha's hand

Sunny and husband Daniel Weber recently celebrated the birthday of their twins Noah and Asher at home. Sharing a family picture from the celebrations, Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby boys Asher and Noah! Life would be incomplete without you two! You are the light and laughter of my day! I love you so much!" The couple are also parents to daughter Nisha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.