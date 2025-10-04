Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 3: Varun, Janhvi film holds steady, earns over 7 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office day 3: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy opened to a mixed response on October 2, and has managed to hold its ground at the box office. According to the latest update, the film has raked in ₹22 crore till now. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office day 3: The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office update

As per trade tracking site Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari the film registered business of ₹7.25 crore, taking the total business to ₹22 crore.

The film had an overall 22.72 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Saturday. When it comes to the morning shows, the registered footfall was 11.99 per cent, with afternoon shows seeing 27.20 per cent footfall. The evening shows saw 28.96 per cent footfall.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected ₹9.25 crore on its opening day. The film saw a decline on its second day, earning less than half of what it made on Day 1. The film collected only ₹5.5 crore. However, it picked up on day 3.

The film is holding steady despite tough competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which has minted over ₹155.19 crore. However, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi ( ₹12.85 crore) and Loveyapa ( ₹8.85 crore).

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy narrates a story of Varun and Janhvi teaming up to make their exes, Sanya and Rohit, jealous. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, with some praise for the humour and performance, but criticism for the film's pacing and overall impact. The film opened to ₹9.25 crore net in India on Dussehra, which is higher than some recent Bollywood romcoms, but a letdown considering the film's festive release. The film clashed with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, with Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review reads: “You wish the film had more of this spark, but such moments are few. Varun and Janhvi look good together, yet the story itself lacks surprises. You can predict its moves from a kilometre away. The only person fully invested is Varun, who has mastered these goofy characters to the point of effortlessness. He is the one who keeps you in your seat.”