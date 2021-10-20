Sunny Singh on his Adipurush co-star Prabhas: I don’t think he knows he is a big star

Actor Sunny Singh, who will be seen next in the pan-India film, Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, believes 2022 will be great. He is waiting for his projects to release soon, which have been stuck due to the pandemic.

“After the second lockdown was lifted, everybody started working and theatres are opening, so it is all good. My pending film, Adipurush is my most-awaited film. We have a few days of shoot left, so we are finishing it. Then I have three-four more films lined up. The year 2022 is going to be great,” says Singh, who turned 36 on October 6.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actor is not big on birthdays, and likes them to be simple affairs, which was the case this time around too. Singh tells us, “They are good, but boring, aapki sirf age badh jaati hai (laughs). I celebrate it in a simple way. I am with my friends and family, and go to the gurudwara in the morning to pray. I was shooting for Adipurush this time.”

The mythology film has a star-studded cast and Singh couldn’t be happier about getting to work in such a film. “The best part is that the entire cast is great, everyone fits their character. Prabhas is like an elder brother and we have that chemistry, on and off camera. The best thing about him is that everyone knows he is a star, yet he is so simple. I don’t think he knows he is one. He is humble, and sends food. Four-five varieties of food is always there in his van,” he reveals.

Singh and Sanon have known each and have their own vibe. “Kriti, like me, is Punjabi, so we have that going. And I learnt so much from Om (Raut, director) sir, he is so intelligent,” he quips.

