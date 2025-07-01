Superman makes landing on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link; commuters call it ‘super cool’

Commuters in Mumbai witnessed something special on Monday night. People on Twitter have been sharing videos and pictures of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up with images of Superman, an upcoming DC movie by director James Gunn. A light artwork on James Gunn's Superman was showcased on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

Superman lands in Mumbai

The suspension cables of the picturesque landmark of modern Mumbai showcased Superman taking flight in his iconic pose. His insignia was also seen on the next panel.

The promotional 'art' was dubbed ‘super cool’ by Mumbaikars. “‘Superman’ takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. #LookUp India,” wrote a person. “The branding of #SupermanMovie on the Bandra-Worli sea-link in Mumbai is super cool and looks so wonderful. Kudos to @WarnerBrosIndia,” read another tweet.

Another person commented, “Superman in Mumbai my heart is so happy right now.” A fan asked, “Sealink is lit up in blue, with the Superman logo. What's up, Mumbai??”

More about Superman

Warner Bros. is prepping for the highly anticipated film's theatrical release on July 11. Featuring David Corenswet as the titular hero the film will be an action-packed journey of the beloved superhero as he learns to wield his immense powers. In this latest DC Studios instalment, Corenswet brings to life the classic character of Superman, who arrives on Earth from the distant planet Krypton.

The narrative delves deep into his internal struggles, exploring his efforts to balance his extraordinary abilities while trying to live as a seemingly ordinary journalist, Clark Kent.

Alongside Corenswet, the film stars Rachel Brosnahan in the role of Lois Lane, Superman's determined and fearless love interest, and Nicholas Hoult as the devious Lex Luthor, Superman's most formidable foe.

The film's ensemble cast is rounded out by several other familiar faces, including Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

At a recent CinemaCon event, Corenswet shared his excitement about portraying such an iconic character, acknowledging the weight of playing Superman.

"It's a great honour to play a role that exists so clearly in the public consciousness," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.