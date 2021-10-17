Supriya Pathak gets up to hit Kapil Sharma, reminds him of tight slap she gave him earlier: ‘Yaad hai?’

Supriya Pathak, along with the Rashmi Rocket team, appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday. Host Kapil Sharma introduced her as his ‘maa’; she played his mother in his debut film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Kapil teased Supriya about having ‘nalaayak (worthless)’ on-screen children -- Abhishek Bachchan killed Kay Kay Menon in Sarkar, Ranbir Kapoor left home after a fight with his parents in Wake Up Sid and Deepika Padukone fell in love with the enemy in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.

“Ek bachcha mera yaad hai tumhe, jo teen ladkiyon ke peeche bhaag raha tha? Chauthi se shaadi karne ke liye vyaakul ho raha tha. Ek thappad bhi maara tha maine. Yaad hai (Do you remember one child of mine who was juggling between three girls and eager to marry a fourth? I gave him one tight slap as well. Remember)?” Supriya asked Kapil, making a reference to his character in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Supriya got up to jokingly hit Kapil but he claimed that he was now an improved man. “Usne na abhi seriously ek shaadi ki hai aur uske do bachche hai. Uski koi aur nahi hai (He has now married one woman and has two children. There is no one else in his life),” he said.

In Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil’s character has three wives and a girlfriend whom he wishes to marry. Confusion ensues as he tries to keep them from finding out about each other. The film was a success and earned ₹28.81 crore in its opening weekend alone.

Kapil is married to Ginni Chatrath and they have two children - daughter Anayra, who will turn two in December, and eight-month-old son Trishaan. The birth of the kids in quick succession is often the subject of jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show.