Suryakumar Yadav becomes father to a baby girl; Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan welcome him to the girl dad club

As Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav embraced a new chapter in his life with the arrival of his baby girl, actor Ranveer Singh gave him a heartwarming welcome to the “girl dad” club. The joyful announcement was met with an outpouring of love from the film fraternity, with stars such as Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal sending their good wishes.

Suryakumar Yadav welcomes baby girl

Suryakumar Yadav got married to Devisha Shetty in July 2016.

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On Thursday, Suryakumar took to Instagram to share the good news that he and his wife Devisha Shetty have welcomed a baby girl. He shared a heartwarming picture to announce the arrival of his baby girl. In the picture, the newborn is seen gently holding onto her parents’ fingers.

"With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl - we welcome our baby girl," the Indian cricket team T20 captain wrote as a caption on Instagram.

The news comes in the middle of IPL 2026, with Suryakumar currently part of the Mumbai Indians setup. It is believed that the star batter apparently stayed back from travelling with the squad to Raipur earlier this week because of family commitments. The couple, who got married in July 2016, celebrated their baby shower in March this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Good wishes pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Good wishes pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ever since Suryakumar Yadav shared the heartwarming post announcing the arrival of his baby girl, congratulatory messages have been flooding the comments section. Leading the celebrations from the Bollywood fraternity was Ranveer Singh, who joined several others in showering the cricketer and his family with love and good wishes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ever since Suryakumar Yadav shared the heartwarming post announcing the arrival of his baby girl, congratulatory messages have been flooding the comments section. Leading the celebrations from the Bollywood fraternity was Ranveer Singh, who joined several others in showering the cricketer and his family with love and good wishes. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer, who is currently awaiting the arrival of his second child with wife and actor Deepika Padukone, was among the first to send heartfelt wishes to the couple and welcome their little bundle of joy. With a string of heart and other emojis, Ranveer wrote, "God bless!"

Actor Athiya Shetty commented, “Congratulations (evil eye and heart emojis)”, with Rajkummar Rao writing, “Congratulations to both of you. God bless the little one.”

Actor Pooja Hegde wrote, “Congratulations to you and Devisha… sending all my love to the little one”. Actor Arjun Kapoor also celebrated the news with a heart and evil eye emoji. Aparshakti Khurana mentioned, “Congratulations guysss… god bless the family.”

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Actors Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Zanai Bhosle reacted with heart emojis and warm wishes after hearing the happy news. Mira Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and several others also extended their congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby girl. Till now, Suryakumar's post on Instagram has garnered over 2 million likes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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