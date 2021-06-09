Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput had an aura, wanted to go to Antarctica after Chhichhore, says Prateik Babbar
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput had an aura, wanted to go to Antarctica after Chhichhore, says Prateik Babbar

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in Chhichhore, Prateik Babbar, has recalled the unique 'aura' that the late actor had.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with his telescope.

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar has recalled their time on set. He said that Sushant was an approachable person, but could drift off into his own world occasionally.

In an interview, Prateik said that Sushant had an 'aura' about him that was unusual among Bollywood actors. Sushant died in an apparent suicide on June 14, 2020. His death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the financial and drugs-related angles in the case.

"Sushant and I were acquaintances who would bump into each other at events. I’d even seen him at the gym a couple of times. I had noticed that Sushant had an aura about him, which was not like anyone else’s in the business. He was unique and he stood out," Prateik told a leading daily.

He continued, "He was an extremely warm, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to kind of person. But he would also drift away sometimes into his own world. Sushant loved having conversations; not only was he always trying to have a good time on the set, but he would ensure others were having fun, too. Sushant loved talking about quantum physics, planets, stars, and sciences. I still remember he wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film. I was blown away with that; who would think of doing that really? He did! He was curious about life and exploring it through all its avenues. He was one of a kind, who saw things differently and had priorities that were different from the herd. He was a gem of a guy.”

Sushant's family has accused his girlfriend at the time, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. She has denied the claims and had filed a counter-suit against two of his sisters.

Also read: Ahead of SSR’s death anniversary, Vivek Oberoi calls out Bollywood for not accepting its flaws

Chhichhore was Sushant's final theatrical release. It was a critical and commercial success. The actor's last film was Dil Bechara, which released directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushant singh rajput ssr prateik babbar chhichhore

Related Stories

bollywood

Ankita Lokhande takes break from social media, 'exactly one year' after Sushant Singh Rajput's last post

PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:35 AM IST
bollywood

Dibakar Banerjee on doing Byomkesh Bakshy 2 without Sushant Singh Rajput: 'He would have wanted it'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

People can’t get enough of this elephant’s stylish walk. Watch viral video

Who crossed the greased pole in the fastest time? Record making video shows

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP