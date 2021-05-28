Dibakar Banerjee on doing Byomkesh Bakshy 2 without Sushant Singh Rajput: 'He would have wanted it'

Dibakar Banerjee has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2 happening. The 2015 detective movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. He noted that the late actor, who died in 2020, would have wanted a sequel.

The movie was based on author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s famous character, detective Byomkesh Bakshi. The film was critically received but did not perform well at the box office. But the director had previously expressed his desire to make a sequel.





Speaking with BollywoodLife, Dibakar said, "Making a sequel to Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is something that I have desired. I feel the story can be taken forward into a franchise. Of course, we'd have to cast another actor, but it is something I believe Sushant would have wanted."

With the actor's first death anniversary approaching, the filmmaker said that he still finds it difficult to talk about Sushant. “It's still very difficult to talk about Sushant. Maybe four or five years later I'll be able to say what I feel or open up about my memories of him, but it's still very difficult now, it's just too soon. I still can't believe he's not with us anymore. Plus, what all happened after his death is something else altogether, best not to speak about that. There are obviously a lot of memories, but I can't talk about them now, maybe after a few years,” he added.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Sushant's father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. She was also accused of money laundering, among other charges. The case was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Meanwhile, Dibakar's latest film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this week. The movie has been receiving good reviews from viewers.

