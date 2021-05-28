Dibakar Banerjee recalls being 'at loggerheads' with Parineeti Chopra on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Director Dibakar Banerjee has spoken about how he cast Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in his film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was given a new lease of life after its debut on Amazon Prime Video recently. After languishing on the shelf for some time, the film's theatrical run was compromised by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dibakar in an interview with Hindustan Times spoke about being 'at loggerheads' with Parineeti, and admitted that it was a risk on her part to work with him. He described himself as a 'pain in the butt'.

Watch the Dibakar Banerjee interview here:





"I had Parineeti's vision right from the top, in my head," he said. "Somehow, the film was building itself around Parineeti. We discussed it. Then Parineeti, Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer), and I discussed it. And it was a jump we made into the unknown because Parineeti knew very well the kind of director I was. And she took a considered call. We were jumping into something that was absolutely unknown to her, including the director -- an unknown entity, and known to be not a very pliable entity as well, known to be a bit of a pain in the butt."

Dibakar said that while Arjun and him 'killed' themselves workshopping the character, Parineeti came in later. "Arjun and I 'bajaoed' ourselves on the workshop..." he said. "And then, intense amount of loggerheading with Parineeti, because she hadn't had the time to workshop. She joined and we workshopped for a few days and we got into the shooting. And I knew that while shooting we'd be workshopping and talking. And everyone remembers Parineeti and my arguments and questions and loggerheads."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she was 'sick' of people criticising her ability to act: 'Nobody questioned the films'

Dibakar said that 'for each and every aspect' of Sandeep, her character, Parineeti was 'coming from her cultural memory'. And one day, the filmmaker recalled, a colleague of his came to him and told him, "You know Dibakar, Parineeti is Sandy."

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-written by Varun Grover, also features Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON