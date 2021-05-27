Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra says she was 'sick' of people criticising her ability to act: 'Nobody questioned the films'
Parineeti Chopra was seen in three movies this year.
Parineeti Chopra was seen in three movies this year.
Parineeti Chopra says she was 'sick' of people criticising her ability to act: 'Nobody questioned the films'

  • Parineeti Chopra began her career with a bang, delivering a few hits. But the success did not last long with the actor's movies not performing well at the box office. In the last couple of months, however, three films of hers have won her plaudits.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 03:54 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra has said that she was sick and tired of hearing people say that she was not giving her best. The actor has had her share of flops in her career. However, off-late, she's been receiving positive reviews for her movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

In a recent interview, Parineeti said that she always did her best but there are possibilities that the projects she was opting for weren't showcasing her abilities to the best.

"If you have talent and that talent can be brought out, that is the biggest achievement of an actor. There are so many actors who are talented but do not find a good script to present it. They just keep telling that they are talented but they are unable to showcase it, that's the most unfortunate situation. However, with me, it was the other way around. When I started, my initial movies were good, I got all the awards for them, I got all the appreciation for them. But after that, suddenly, my acting skills were questioned because the films didn't work," Parineeti said in Hindi, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

"Kisi ne unn films ko question nahi kiya ke yaar this film didn't do justice to her (no one questioned the films, no one said, 'this film didn't do justice to her.') So I finally wanted to wait and be patient, thinking I will only do films that will showcase my talent to its full ability. That's why I did this movie (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), that's why I did Saina and Girl on the Train. Because I was sick and tired of hearing people say that I'm not doing my best. I was always doing my best but maybe the material was not something showcasing my best. So my greed was, I will give my 100 percent, give me the script," she added.

Parineeti has had three back-to-back releases this year. She was seen in the Bollywood remake of Girl On The Train, sports-themed movie Saina and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. All the three movies were starkly different from each other.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in March, she spoke about breaking away from the girl next door image and opting for different roles. However, she also added that not everyone receives an opportunity to do what they wish in the film industry.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sports Spider-Man suit in throwback pic shared by Ananya Panday on his birthday

"It is a two way street. Makers have to also have that confidence in me. So actually I am very thankful to Dibakar (Banerjee) sir, Ribhu (Dasgupta) and Amol (Gupte) sir, they were the three directors who saw me outside of what I had done onscreen. I was aching and itching to do these kind of meaningful films and roles. I am thankful to them for putting faith in me and getting the ball rolling for me," she said.

parineeti chopra sandeep aur pinky faraar

