Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sports Spider-Man suit in throwback pic shared by Ananya Panday on his birthday
AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday in a throwback pic.
AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday in a throwback pic.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sports Spider-Man suit in throwback pic shared by Ananya Panday on his birthday

  • On AbRam Khan's eighth birthday, Ananya Panday shared a throwback pic with a sweet birthday note for him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:52 PM IST

AbRam Khan, the younger son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, turned eight on May 27. On the occasion, Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture with the little star kid, giving a glimpse of her bond with him.

She took to her Instagram Stories and share a picture of AbRam wearing a Spider-Man costume. Dressed as the Marvel superhero, he was seen sitting on a bed beside Ananya. The actor, on the other hand, was dressed in a casual white top and a pair of jeans. A few pairs of sunglasses and the Spider-Man gloves rested on the other end of the bed. Sharing the picture, Ananya said, "Happy bday baby Bram".

Ananya Panday wishes AbRam on his birthday.
Ananya Panday wishes AbRam on his birthday.

AbRam's older sister Suhana too shared an old video to mark AbRam's birthday. In the video, Suhana was seen sitting by a pool. As she set up the camera, AbRam comes up to pose for the photo and even gives Suhana a peck on her cheek. Suhana shared the video with the note, "Birthday boy."

Suhana, Ananya and AbRam have been spotted together a few times in the past. Ananya has accompanied the Khan family at a few IPL matches to support Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders. Ananya was also seen participating in ‘Put your finger down - Clown edition’ on TikTok, with Suhana and AbRam in a video shared by Suhana on Ananya's birthday. The trio was joined by Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas, shares pic of her lipstick mark on his head

On the occasion of Suhana's birthday last week, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor dug out yet another unseen picture from the past and wished her. Suhana turned 21 on May 22. In the throwback picture from their childhood, a young Suhana and Ananya were seen huddling for a picture while flashing their contagious smiles. Sharing the picture, Ananya wished, "Happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf @suhanakhan2 (sic)."

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
abram khan abram birthday shah rukh khan ananya panday + 2 more

Related Stories

AbRam Khan with his dad and actor Shah Rukh Khan.
AbRam Khan with his dad and actor Shah Rukh Khan.
bollywood

5 times Shah Rukh spoke about AbRam: From his name's meaning to future plans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 07:20 AM IST
  • Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: The youngest child of actor Shah Rukh Khan is easily one of most loved star kids in Bollywood. On his 8th birthday on Thursday, here's a look at what his famous father has said about him.
READ FULL STORY
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
bollywood

Gauri Khan, son AbRam spotted in Mumbai, he covers his face when snapped

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan and her son AbRam were seen at the Gateway of India. The star kid was seen hiding his face with a toy. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.