Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon discussed Raabta's 'bad reviews' over wine: 'We were really sulky, depressed'

Actor Kriti Sanon has recalled that after the bad reviews of her film Raabta she, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with film director Dinesh Vijan met one evening, had wine and discussed the film's poor opening. In a new interview, Kriti said that all three of them were 'really sulky' and 'depressed'.

Raabta, released in 2017, was a romantic action thriller directed by Dinesh Vijan. It features Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Varun Sharma. The film was Dinesh's directorial debut and was co-produced by Dinesh, Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar. The story is based on the theme of reincarnated star-crossed lovers.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kriti said, “You have to accept what has happened. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn’t understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It’s your fault if they didn’t understand). You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out.”

She continued, “It was a funny night. We were all really sulky, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over, guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raaja-raani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different… I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!'”

Kriti also said that during the making of the film, there was a point when she had told Dinesh Vijan that the flashback love story doesn't come across as well. Kriti added that both Sushant and Dinesh looked at her like 'isko kuch nahi pata hai (she doesn't know anything)' but later they said the same things.

Meanwhile, Kriti has several films in the pipeline including director Anurag Kashyap's next untitled movie. The project will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. She also has Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya and Ganapath in the pipeline.

