Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika shares unseen photos, video from family album on his birth anniversary

Mallika Singh, the niece of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared precious photos from their family album on his birth anniversary. She recalled her fond memories of him and said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.

In her Instagram post, Mallika shared two pictures, one of which was from her childhood. The other photo featured her and Sushant, whom she lovingly addressed as Gulshan mama, with a dog filter. She also posted a video in which she was seen teaching him how to use Snapchat.

“When I think of you, I think of the boy clutching my mother’s hand, carrying a heart of a dreamer, a soul of an artist, a mind of a visionary, the innocence of a child, the loss of his mother wherever he went. When I think of you, I think of the piece of art you were yourself, a vast mosaic of colorful curiosity, of keen logic, of gentle warmth, of ideas and passion and spirit,” she wrote.

“When I think of you, I think of how grateful I am that you were born, that you are a part of my life, my soul, gentle as a distant melody, radiant as the moon, always present, albeit out of reach,” she added.

Mallika went on to list the times she misses Sushant uncontrollably. “Everytime I crave preposterous amounts of sugar, I pick up a Murakami book, I dream a dream, I look into the mirror and find my eyes, I see a little reflection of you, and I miss you. I miss you more than you can ever imagine, more than I can ever imagine,” she wrote.

Also read: Anil Kapoor was hesitant to play Priyanka Chopra’s father in Dil Dhadakne Do as they were once offered romantic films

Other family members of Sushant, including his sisters Shweta Singh Kirti and Priyanka Singh, and brother-in-law Siddhartha Tanwar also took to social media to remember him.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. His family has accused his girlfriend at the time, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) looking into the embezzlement and drugs angles, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON